Letter: This is not how democracy works!

“When I use a word it means jut what I choose it to mean”, so said Humpty Dumpty in Lewis Carroll’s ‘Through the Looking Glass’, and since our vote in favour of leaving the EU that word seems to be democracy.

The Brexiteers are cock-a-hoop having prevailed as the majority in a democratic referendum.

Nevertheless the Remainers, the minority in the same democratic process, seem to believe that they deserve a second chance, perhaps in two years’ time when the details of our European divorce become clear. That is emphatically not how democracy works!

Theresa May agreed that Parliament would scrutinise the final deal. She was also quite clear that “no deal would be better than a bad deal”.

The PM triggered Article 50 with commendable speed. However Europhile parliamentarians, aided by constitutional experts, will doubtless be seeking to throw as many spanners as possible into the works as negotiations proceed. Brexiteers must not lower their guard; this divorce process is far from a done deal.

Harold Wilson observed that “a week is a long time in politics”, what would he have said about two years?

E A Benson, Cannon Hall Drive, Clifton, Brighouse