Weekend Thought: We owe nothing

Many people will be paying off credit card debts incurred over the festive season.

This reminds me of the story of the man who in 1992 received a bill for his yet unused credit card stating that he owed £0.00. He ignored it and threw it away. The next month he received another and threw that one away too.

The following month the credit card company sent him a nasty note stating that they were going to cancel his card if he didn’t send them £0.00 by return of post. He phoned them and they said it was a computer error and they would sort it out. The next month when he tried to use his card in a shop, it was rejected. He called the company who apologised making the excuse that it was another computer error. The next day he got a bill for £0.00 stating that payment was now overdue. Having spoken to the company the day before, he ignored it.

The next month he got a bill for £0.00 stating that he had only 10 days to pay or the company would take steps to recover the debt. Finally giving in, he sent them a cheque for £0.00. He received confirmation that he now owed the credit card company nothing.

This made me think of the debt that we owe because of our sin and wrong doing. Jesus came and paid the price of that debt. He conquered sin and death. We read that ‘the wages of sin is death, but the gift of God is eternal life.’ What we owe is nothing but what we can give is our love and indeed our lives in service for him. We can be forgiven by Jesus so that what we owe is in effect £0.00.