Bradford Cathedral free organ recital series returns with Music in Times of War theme
This season will feature a line-up of fourteen organists, starting with Michael Haynes from Hexham Abbey on Wednesday 8th January 2025.
The organ recitals begin at 1pm every Wednesday and are preceded by an optional £4 buffet lunch at 12.30pm.
The organ recitals are free to attend, though donations are welcome. The recitals last around 45 minutes and those attending are also welcome to explore the Cathedral before and after the recital.
Graham Thorpe, Director of Music at Bradford Cathedral, says:“We’re really looking forward to the return of our Wednesday@One organ recitals. As ever, we have a superb line up of organists, some old friends, and some who have never been before, and it’s the perfect way to start the City of Culture year.
“As always, doors open at 12.30pm for the famous buffet lunch at only £4, followed by the recital at 1pm. Do join us, and spread the word!”
You can also read an interview with each organist, on the Bradford Cathedral website, in the week leading up to their recital.
This recital season forms part of the ‘Creativity Under Pressure’ theme that make up the first four months of Bradford Cathedral’s offer as part of the UK City of Culture year.
For more information about the new series of ‘Wednesday@One’ organ recitals, please visit bradfordcathedral.org.uk/organ-recitals