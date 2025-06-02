Bradford Cathedral invites young people to get creative at Churches Count on Nature

Bradford Cathedral is looking for creative young people to decorate bug hotels and create a bug banner as part of their eco event

Young people and their families are invited to Bradford Cathedral on Saturday 7th June to take part in its third ‘Churches Count on Nature’ event as part of the wider national events.

Starting at 11am, the event will offer three engaging activities:

Decorating bug hotels with camouflage

Creating a Cathedral bug banner

Go bug, bird, insect and flower spotting in the Cathedral using our handy spotters guide – with some Fair Trade chocolate for those taking part!

Churches Count on Nature at Bradford Cathedral in 2023

The event will also include information about the environmental work of the Cathedral, and there will be refreshments for those taking part. You can also take time-off from spotting, painting and building to explore the Cathedral.

Running nationwide, Churches Count on Nature 2025 focuses on the brilliant wildlife to be found in churchyards and chapel yards. It is a joint initiative promoted by Caring for God’s Acre, the Church of England, the Church in Wales and A Rocha UK.

A Bradford Cathedral spokesperson says:

“We are looking forward to the return of this great event. It was such a fun day when we last did it in 2021 and 2023, and we can’t wait to see what artistic work can be created this time!”

‘Churches Count on Nature’ takes place at Bradford Cathedral on Saturday 7th June from 11am – 12.30pm. For more information – and to book your free places – please visit https://bradfordcathedral.churchsuite.com/events/gazogsdz. For more on ‘Churches Count on Nature’ please visit https://www.caringforgodsacre.org.uk/churches-count-on-nature-faqs/

‘Churches Count on Nature’ is an event for families and children. Places must be pre-booked and bug hotels are for children only, strictly one per child, and must be reserved below. Children are invited to take the bug hotel away with them, but banners will be kept to be displayed in the Cathedral.