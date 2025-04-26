Bradford Cathedral organ recitals celebrate Bradford District composers for City of Culture year

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The free recitals take place every Wednesday at 1pm from May 7 to July 9, excluding May 21 and May 28.

The popular weekly free ‘Wednesday@One’ organ recitals return to Bradford Cathedral after the Easter break.

This season will feature a line-up of eight organists, starting with Robert Poyser from Beverley Minster on Wednesday May 7.

The season is themed around Bradfordian Organ Music: music from composers with a connection to the City and District.

Bradford Cathedral’s Assistant Director of Music William Campbell is one of this season’s recitalists

The organ recitals begin at 1pm every Wednesday and are preceded by an optional £4 buffet lunch at 12.30pm.

The organ recitals are free to attend, though donations are welcome. The recitals last around 45 minutes and those attending are also welcome to explore the Cathedral before and after the recital.

William Campbell, Assistant Director of Music at Bradford Cathedral, says: “We’re really looking forward to the return of our Wednesday@One organ recitals. As ever, we have a superb line up of organists, some old friends, and some who have never been before, and it’s the perfect way to continue marking the City of Culture year.

“As always, doors open at 12.30pm for the famous buffet lunch at only £4, followed by the recital at 1pm. Do join us, and spread the word!”

You can also read an interview with each organist, on the Bradford Cathedral website, in the week leading up to their recital.

For more information about the new series of ‘Wednesday@One’ organ recitals, please visit bradfordcathedral.org.uk/organ-recitals

This season's organists in full:

May 7 – Robert Poyser (Beverley Minster)

May 14 – Jeffrey Makinson (Lincoln Cathedral)

June 4 – William Campbell (Bradford Cathedral)

June 11 – Ton Winpenny (Freelance Organist)

June 18 – Milkica Radovanovic (Norway)

June 25 – Alex Berry (Great St. Mary’s, Cambridge)

July 2 – Polina Sosnina (Brasenose College, Oxford)

July 9 – Graham Thorpe (Bradford Cathedral)