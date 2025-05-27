Discover more about the Bradford Cathedral textiles at upcoming tours

On Thursday 12th June, Bradford Cathedral will be opening its doors for a pair of Ecclesiastical Textiles' Tours where you’ll be able to discover more about the beautiful textiles on display in the Cathedral, as well as those that are rarely seen.

Being held as part of Bradford 2025, the UK City of Culture year, the Ecclesiastical Textiles’ Tours are the perfect chance to discover more about the history of Bradford Cathedral through its collection of beautiful, intricate and historically significant ecclesiastical textiles.

These include altar frontals and other textiles designed by Morris & Co., the Leek Embroidery Society, Bradfordian artist Ernest Sichel and renowned Bradfordian embroiderer, Louisa Pesel, who designed an altar frontal that was worked on by shell-shocked soldiers during World War One. There are also contemporary textiles designed by Polly Meynell.

Maggie Myers, Bradford Cathedral’s Director of Education and Visitors, says:

The Morris and Co. altar frontal in Bradford Cathedral.

“Join us as we tour the Cathedral, seeing these stunning textiles in situ - some of which are rarely on display - and hearing the fascinating stories behind them.

"The Cathedral is such a lovely building, with so many wonderful features and stories. This is a rare opportunity to focus on its fascinating textiles and to get up close to them in order to appreciate them fully."

The next ‘Ecclesiastical Textiles’ Tours at Bradford Cathedral take place on Thursday 12th June 2025. Tickets (£7 each + booking fee) for the 11am tour can be booked at https://ecclesiastical-textiles-june-2025-1.eventbrite.co.uk/ and for the 1pm tour at https://ecclesiastical-textiles-june-2025-2.eventbrite.co.uk/.