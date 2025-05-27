Discover more about the Bradford Cathedral textiles at upcoming tours

By Philip Lickley
Contributor
Published 27th May 2025, 13:09 BST
Updated 28th May 2025, 10:00 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

On Thursday 12th June, Bradford Cathedral will be opening its doors for a pair of Ecclesiastical Textiles' Tours where you’ll be able to discover more about the beautiful textiles on display in the Cathedral, as well as those that are rarely seen.

Being held as part of Bradford 2025, the UK City of Culture year, the Ecclesiastical Textiles’ Tours are the perfect chance to discover more about the history of Bradford Cathedral through its collection of beautiful, intricate and historically significant ecclesiastical textiles.

These include altar frontals and other textiles designed by Morris & Co., the Leek Embroidery Society, Bradfordian artist Ernest Sichel and renowned Bradfordian embroiderer, Louisa Pesel, who designed an altar frontal that was worked on by shell-shocked soldiers during World War One. There are also contemporary textiles designed by Polly Meynell.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Maggie Myers, Bradford Cathedral’s Director of Education and Visitors, says:

The Morris and Co. altar frontal in Bradford Cathedral.The Morris and Co. altar frontal in Bradford Cathedral.
The Morris and Co. altar frontal in Bradford Cathedral.

“Join us as we tour the Cathedral, seeing these stunning textiles in situ - some of which are rarely on display - and hearing the fascinating stories behind them.

"The Cathedral is such a lovely building, with so many wonderful features and stories. This is a rare opportunity to focus on its fascinating textiles and to get up close to them in order to appreciate them fully."

The next ‘Ecclesiastical Textiles’ Tours at Bradford Cathedral take place on Thursday 12th June 2025. Tickets (£7 each + booking fee) for the 11am tour can be booked at https://ecclesiastical-textiles-june-2025-1.eventbrite.co.uk/ and for the 1pm tour at https://ecclesiastical-textiles-june-2025-2.eventbrite.co.uk/.

Related topics:CathedralBradford 2025
News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice