Everyone is invited to weave their story into Bradford Cathedral’s interactive loom

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Join us in weaving together threads of history, culture, and community - one stitch and one story at a time – from May through to mid-September

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A loom will be installed in the West End of Bradford Cathedral from Monday May 5 – and you are invited to contribute weaving to help complete a tapestry, which will go on display in early 2026.

Everyone is invited to come and weave, regardless of skill or experience. There will be guidance available, in different languages, on how to weave, as well as more information about the history of weaving in the city.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The loom will be accompanied by a special ‘sound tapestry’ - a recorded collection of voices and stories – and those visiting are also invited to share their own stories. Individuals and community groups can also contribute to the ‘sound tapestry’, whether as a crafter, a storyteller, or simply someone with a personal link to Bradford’s woolly past.

Weaving on the loom

Anybody with experience in embroidery, stitching or textile work can become part of a small group of volunteer artists working with the project’s visual artist to create the detailed artwork for the tapestry.

The project is being supported by Shaeron Caton-Rose (Visual Artist); Ellen Sargen (Sound Artist); and Brigid Power (Project Evaluator), and there will be an official launch on Saturday May 10 at 3pm, to which all are invited. You can also follow the project across Bradford Cathedral’s social media.

Alongside the loom and tapestry, there will be educational tours exploring Bradford’s wool heritage; live weaving demonstrations; and community gatherings and discussions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The loom is part of the ‘Weaving Stories’ project, the first installation in the season of the same name, supported by Haworth Scouring and the Bradford Guild of Weavers, Spinners and Dyers, who have sourced and spun the wool that will be used, which has been dyed using locally grown dyes.

The Revd Canon Ned Lunn, Canon for Intercultural Mission and the Arts, says: “This project is about more than preserving history; it’s about bringing people together. By taking part, you will help safeguard an at-risk heritage craft, learn new skills, and build lasting connections with one of Bradford’s most significant cultural spaces.”

The completed tapestry will then go on display in the Cathedral after a launch event on St. Blaise Day, Tuesday 3rd February 2026. The West Riding Stone Carving Association will be creating stone weights to help support the tapestry, each carved with words and phrases taken from the stories shared.

Weaving Stories is an exciting art and heritage project led by Bradford Cathedral as part of our contribution to the UK City of Culture 2025, with funding from the National Lottery Heritage Fund.