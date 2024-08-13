17 filming locations in Halifax town centre and the TV shows that filmed there including Happy Valley, Fool Me Once and Ackley Bridge

By Abigail Kellett
Published 13th Aug 2024, 06:00 BST
Updated 22nd Jul 2025, 14:27 BST
Calderdale is a popular place for TV crews to film and we’re taking a look at some of the locations in Halifax town centre that have been used in shows over the years.

From Channel 4’s Ackley Bridge to Marvel’s Secret Invasion, here are 17 locations in the town centre that have been used for filming over the years.

The second series of Channel 4 school drama Ackley Bridge filmed scenes at the Halifax bowling alley with Girls Aloud member Kimberley Walsh.

1. Electric Bowl

The second series of Channel 4 school drama Ackley Bridge filmed scenes at the Halifax bowling alley with Girls Aloud member Kimberley Walsh. Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe

Fairground scenes in Ackley Bridge series three were filmed by Eureka! in Halifax.

2. Eureka!

Fairground scenes in Ackley Bridge series three were filmed by Eureka! in Halifax. Photo: Bruce Fitzgerald

Two Sally Wainwright dramas, Last Tango in Halifax and Happy Valley, filmed scenes at Harvey's of Halifax, Commercial Street.

3. BBC's Happy Valley location, Harvey's of Halifax, Commercial Street, Halifax

Two Sally Wainwright dramas, Last Tango in Halifax and Happy Valley, filmed scenes at Harvey's of Halifax, Commercial Street. Photo: National World

Marvel TV series Secret Invasion, starring Samuel L Jackson, spent a week back in 2022 filming scenes for the Disney Plus show. BBC series Gentleman Jack also used the Halifax landmark to film for its second series.

4. The Piece Hall

Marvel TV series Secret Invasion, starring Samuel L Jackson, spent a week back in 2022 filming scenes for the Disney Plus show. BBC series Gentleman Jack also used the Halifax landmark to film for its second series. Photo: Jim Fitton

