From Channel 4’s Ackley Bridge to Marvel’s Secret Invasion, here are 17 locations in the town centre that have been used for filming over the years.
15 Halifax and Calderdale filming locations used for BBC's Gentleman Jack as Sally Wainwright returns to Calderdale for Riot Women
The ultimate list of Happy Valley filming locations – Here are 38 places in Halifax and beyond featured in the BBC drama
The Jetty - Here are filming locations used in the BBC drama including Todmorden and Hollingworth Lake
1 / 5