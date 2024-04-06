17 TV shows filmed in Halifax and Calderdale with some that you might have forgotten about

Here are some of the TV shows that have used the borough as a backdrop over the years.
1. Last Tango in Halifax
An uplifting series, Last Tango in Halifax follows childhood sweethearts Alan and Celia as they reconnect 60 years on. Filmed at a number of Calderdale spots, have fun spotting familiar locations! Photo: Matt Squire
2. Passenger
ITV's newest drama Passenger was filmed in Cornholme. Scenes were filmed at Duke Street, Burnley Road and the Cornholme and Portsmouth Old Library. Photo: ITV
3. The English Game
The English Game, by Downton Abbey creator Julian Fellowes, follows the rise of football in the Victorian age and some of it was filmed in Halifax. In the series, characters could be seen training at Manor Heath Park and Brackenbed Lane was also used in the series. Film crews were also spotted in Sowerby Bridge when filming took place in 2019. Photo: Bruce Rollinson
4. A Gentleman in Moscow
A Gentleman in Moscow, starring Ewan McGregor, has recently hit screens and was filmed partly in Halifax. Filming took place at Halifax Town Hall and the India Buildings as well. Photo: National World