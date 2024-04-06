Series that have filmed in Calderdale over the years. Pictures: David Levenson/Keystone/Getty Images, BBC, National WorldSeries that have filmed in Calderdale over the years. Pictures: David Levenson/Keystone/Getty Images, BBC, National World
17 TV shows filmed in Halifax and Calderdale with some that you might have forgotten about

Over the years, Calderdale has had a starring role in some of the nations most popular TV shows.
By Abigail Kellett
Published 8th Feb 2023, 11:30 BST
Updated 3rd Apr 2024, 16:11 BST

Here are some of the TV shows that have used the borough as a backdrop over the years.

An uplifting series, Last Tango in Halifax follows childhood sweethearts Alan and Celia as they reconnect 60 years on. Filmed at a number of Calderdale spots, have fun spotting familiar locations!

1. Last Tango in Halifax

An uplifting series, Last Tango in Halifax follows childhood sweethearts Alan and Celia as they reconnect 60 years on. Filmed at a number of Calderdale spots, have fun spotting familiar locations! Photo: Matt Squire

ITV's newest drama Passenger was filmed in Cornholme. Scenes were filmed at Duke Street, Burnley Road and the Cornholme and Portsmouth Old Library.

2. Passenger

ITV's newest drama Passenger was filmed in Cornholme. Scenes were filmed at Duke Street, Burnley Road and the Cornholme and Portsmouth Old Library. Photo: ITV

The English Game, by Downton Abbey creator Julian Fellowes, follows the rise of football in the Victorian age and some of it was filmed in Halifax. In the series, characters could be seen training at Manor Heath Park and Brackenbed Lane was also used in the series. Film crews were also spotted in Sowerby Bridge when filming took place in 2019.

3. The English Game

The English Game, by Downton Abbey creator Julian Fellowes, follows the rise of football in the Victorian age and some of it was filmed in Halifax. In the series, characters could be seen training at Manor Heath Park and Brackenbed Lane was also used in the series. Film crews were also spotted in Sowerby Bridge when filming took place in 2019. Photo: Bruce Rollinson

A Gentleman in Moscow, starring Ewan McGregor, has recently hit screens and was filmed partly in Halifax. Filming took place at Halifax Town Hall and the India Buildings as well.

4. A Gentleman in Moscow

A Gentleman in Moscow, starring Ewan McGregor, has recently hit screens and was filmed partly in Halifax. Filming took place at Halifax Town Hall and the India Buildings as well. Photo: National World

