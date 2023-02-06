News you can trust since 1853
James Norton and Sarah Lancashire
James Norton and Sarah Lancashire

Happy Valley: 16 behind the scenes photos from James Norton who played Tommy Lee Royce

One of the stars of Happy Valley has been sharing some fascinating behind the scenes shots from the hugely popular drama.

By Sarah Fitton
3 minutes ago

James Norton, who played Tommy Lee Royce, has been posting some snaps from over the past three series on his Instagram page.

They include photos of other cast members including Sally Lancashire, who played Sergeant Catherine Cawood.

The final ever episode, shown last night, has received massive praise.

Millions tuned in to watch the showdown between Tommy Lee Royce and Catherine Cawood

The Happy Valley cast having a read-through

James Norton with Rhys Connah, who plays Ryan Cawood in Happy Valley

Sarah Lancashire stars as Catherine Cawood

A behind the scenes shot from series one of Happy Valley

