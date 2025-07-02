Alexander Armstrong and James May TV show: Channel 4 series that filmed at Calderdale pub to hit screens

Calderdale is set to be on our TV screens once again.

Actor, comedian and presenter Alexander Armstrong is embarking on a tour of Perfect Pub Walks in a second series of the More4 show.

In Perfect Pub Walks Alexander Armstrong sets out on some of the most spectacular pub walks the country has to offer, joined by one of the best-loved national treasures in each episode.

James May and Alexander Armstrong. Picture: Channel 4/Up&Away Studios

The TV presenter was joined by James May on his Yorkshire walk for the series which saw them stop in Calderdale.

The pair were seen at The Hare and Hounds in Hebden Bridge filming for the series in April.

The pub posted: “The atmosphere was absolutely electric and while the stars and crew were fantastic, it was our incredible locals and customers who truly stole the show!

"Alexander and James even took on our legendary 42oz mixed grill challenge — made famous by Beard Meats Food and Leah Shutkever.

"They also sank several pints of Timothy Taylor's Brewery Landlords pints, both commenting on the epic flavour.”

Alexander Armstrong says: “Nothing beats a walk in a beautiful landscape, a good pub, a pint and a great chat.

"Filming Perfect Pub Walks has been a complete delight, topped off by some fantastic conversations with four terrific icons.”

Clemency Green, commissioning editor for Channel 4, said: “Perfect Pub Walks is a beautiful series exploring stunning areas of the UK, as well as delving into a variety of topics and issues that come up in conversation between our brilliant host and his array of wonderful guests.”

Perfect Pub Walks is a four-part series by Up&Away Studios for More4 to hit screens this year.