The creator of Happy Valley and Gentleman Jack Sally Wainwright has been in Halifax today for Anne Lister’s birthday celebrations.

The amazingly talented writer was in The Piece Hall this morning where flowers were being laid at the statue of Anne Lister.

As these photos shows, scores of people turned out to bring blooms in tribute to the iconic Halifax heroine who owned Shibden Hall and its estate.

Events have been taking place since the start of last week for the Anne Lister Birthday Festival, with more planned today and tomorrow.

Sally Wainwright’s hit drama Gentleman Jack was written in tribute to the pioneering Anne Lister and has been a huge hit around the globe, bringing thousands of tourists to Calderdale.

Photos by Ellis Robinson from The Piece Hall Trust.

