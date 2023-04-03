News you can trust since 1853
Flowers being laid at The Piece Hall today for Anne Lister's birthday
Anne Lister's birthday: Happy Valley and Gentleman Jack's Sally Wainwright in Halifax today to honour Anne Lister

The creator of Happy Valley and Gentleman Jack Sally Wainwright has been in Halifax today for Anne Lister’s birthday celebrations.

By Sarah Fitton
Published 3rd Apr 2023, 14:36 BST
Updated 3rd Apr 2023, 14:37 BST

The amazingly talented writer was in The Piece Hall this morning where flowers were being laid at the statue of Anne Lister.

As these photos shows, scores of people turned out to bring blooms in tribute to the iconic Halifax heroine who owned Shibden Hall and its estate.

Events have been taking place since the start of last week for the Anne Lister Birthday Festival, with more planned today and tomorrow.

Sally Wainwright’s hit drama Gentleman Jack was written in tribute to the pioneering Anne Lister and has been a huge hit around the globe, bringing thousands of tourists to Calderdale.

Photos by Ellis Robinson from The Piece Hall Trust.

Crowds in The Piece Hall for Anne Lister's birthday

Crowds in The Piece Hall for Anne Lister's birthday Photo: Ellis Robinson

CEO of The Piece Hall Trust Nicky Chance-Thompson

CEO of The Piece Hall Trust Nicky Chance-Thompson Photo: Ellis Robinson

Crowds in The Piece Hall

Crowds in The Piece Hall Photo: Ellis Robinson

People gathered to celebrate Anne Lister's birthday

People gathered to celebrate Anne Lister's birthday Photo: Ellis Robinson

