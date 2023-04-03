Anne Lister's birthday: 17 Halifax and Yorkshire filming locations featured in Gentleman Jack
Today (April 3) marks Anne Lister’s birthday and to celebrate we’re taking a look at some of the locations that were used in BBC’s Gentleman Jack, the Sally Wainwright series based on her life.
By Abigail Kellett
Published 3rd Apr 2023, 06:00 BST
The ultimate list of Happy Valley filming locations: 39 places in Halifax and beyond featured in the BBC drama
Happy Valley filming locations: 17 streets, cafes and towns used in the third and final series of BBC drama
Places to stay in Halifax: Here are 16 of the best picks for a B&B in Calderdale, according to Booking.com
Page 1 of 5