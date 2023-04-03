News you can trust since 1853
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
2 days ago Paul O’Grady’s final radio show to be rebroadcast on Easter Sunday
2 days ago Gladiators legend dies aged 59 after cancer battle
2 days ago Heathrow security staff start 10-day strike affecting Easter travels
2 days ago Tributes pour as dad and son shot dead six-miles apart are named
2 days ago Rotten meat in supermarkets report sparks national probe
2 days ago Paul O’Grady’s husband shares the last picture they took together
Gentleman Jack. Picture: Lookout Point/HBO/Aimee Spinks
Gentleman Jack. Picture: Lookout Point/HBO/Aimee Spinks
Gentleman Jack. Picture: Lookout Point/HBO/Aimee Spinks

Anne Lister's birthday: 17 Halifax and Yorkshire filming locations featured in Gentleman Jack

Today (April 3) marks Anne Lister’s birthday and to celebrate we’re taking a look at some of the locations that were used in BBC’s Gentleman Jack, the Sally Wainwright series based on her life.

By Abigail Kellett
Published 3rd Apr 2023, 06:00 BST

Here are just a few of the locations used in the two series of the BBC/HBO show.

The ultimate list of Happy Valley filming locations: 39 places in Halifax and beyond featured in the BBC drama

Happy Valley filming locations: 17 streets, cafes and towns used in the third and final series of BBC drama

Places to stay in Halifax: Here are 16 of the best picks for a B&B in Calderdale, according to Booking.com

Some may call this the star of the show, Shibden Hall in Halifax played a big part in the series. The ancestral home of Anne Lister, the real historic landmark was used in the programme both inside and out.

1. Shibden Hall

Some may call this the star of the show, Shibden Hall in Halifax played a big part in the series. The ancestral home of Anne Lister, the real historic landmark was used in the programme both inside and out. Photo: Bruce Rollinson

Photo Sales
The historic Shaw Lodge Mills in Halifax was used during the third episode of the second series as Anne Lister flew down the streets in her carriage.

2. Shaw Lodge Mills

The historic Shaw Lodge Mills in Halifax was used during the third episode of the second series as Anne Lister flew down the streets in her carriage. Photo: Google Street View

Photo Sales
The Halifax landmark was transformed for a 19th century political scene in the fourth episode of the latest series.

3. The Piece Hall

The Halifax landmark was transformed for a 19th century political scene in the fourth episode of the latest series. Photo: Bruce Fitzgerald

Photo Sales
Suranne Jones as Anne Lister could be seen walking along the road down to the Shears Inn at Paris Gates in Halifax during one of the episodes.

4. Paris Gates

Suranne Jones as Anne Lister could be seen walking along the road down to the Shears Inn at Paris Gates in Halifax during one of the episodes. Photo: BBC

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 5
BBCHalifaxYorkshireHappy ValleyHBOCalderdale