BBC drama The Jetty honoured at RTS Yorkshire Awards 2025

A BBC drama that filmed scenes in Calderdale has won at the Royal Television Society (RTS) Yorkshire Awards 2025.

The Jetty was awarded for Drama at the ceremony.

Other award winners include The Push: Murder on the Cliff for Documentary Series, Sion Daniel Young for Actor in Lost Boys and Fairies and Yorkshire By The Sea for Features.

The Jetty starred Jenna Coleman. (Picture: Firebird Pictures)

The Jetty, starring Jenna Coleman, filmed at a number of locations across Calderdale including Todmorden High School, Ripponden and the Rochdale Canal between Hebden Bridge and Todmorden.

The RTS Yorkshire Awards brought together broadcasters, producers, creatives and talent from across Yorkshire and the surrounding region.

At the ceremony RTS Yorkshire Chair Michael Donnelly said: “Tonight’s winners reflect the strength and diversity of television work coming out of this region.

"From dramatic performance to documentary storytelling and trusted regional presentation, these projects and people show how Yorkshire continues to shape the national screen landscape.”