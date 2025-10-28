BBC drama The Jetty honoured at RTS Yorkshire Awards 2025

By Abigail Kellett
Published 28th Oct 2025, 14:00 GMT
Locations used to film TV show Happy Valley
A BBC drama that filmed scenes in Calderdale has won at the Royal Television Society (RTS) Yorkshire Awards 2025.

The Jetty was awarded for Drama at the ceremony.

Most Popular

Other award winners include The Push: Murder on the Cliff for Documentary Series, Sion Daniel Young for Actor in Lost Boys and Fairies and Yorkshire By The Sea for Features.

placeholder image
Read More
Read more: The Jetty: Here are filming locations used in the BBC drama including...
The Jetty starred Jenna Coleman. (Picture: Firebird Pictures)placeholder image
The Jetty starred Jenna Coleman. (Picture: Firebird Pictures)

The Jetty, starring Jenna Coleman, filmed at a number of locations across Calderdale including Todmorden High School, Ripponden and the Rochdale Canal between Hebden Bridge and Todmorden.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The RTS Yorkshire Awards brought together broadcasters, producers, creatives and talent from across Yorkshire and the surrounding region.

At the ceremony RTS Yorkshire Chair Michael Donnelly said: “Tonight’s winners reflect the strength and diversity of television work coming out of this region.

"From dramatic performance to documentary storytelling and trusted regional presentation, these projects and people show how Yorkshire continues to shape the national screen landscape.”

Related topics:BBCCalderdaleYorkshireTodmorden
News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice