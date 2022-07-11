Bell rings on fifth series of Ackley Bridge as Halifax-filmed Channel 4 drama returns to our screens

The fifth series of the hit Channel 4 school drama is set to return to our screens soon with more high-jinx plans, scams, and mad-cap adventures in school and on the estates.

The programme, which first broadcast back in 2017, follows the lives of staff and students at a school in a fictional Yorkshire mill town.

Many cast members are set to return for the new series, including Sunetra Sarker who plays Kaneez Paracha.

Ackley Bridge. Picture: Channel 4.

When speaking on the importance of a show like Ackley Bridge, Sunetra said: “What is so remarkable is that instead of just trying to find a show that ticked a lot of boxes and was multi-cultural, which a lot of broadcasters and providers would probably be looking for, what we did with this show was we went to what we would like to watch regardless of the cultural side of stuff.”

Kaneez is a character that’s been in Ackley Bridge since the start and Sunetra likes to keep her former cast mates updated on how things are going at ‘school’.

“I’ll send Jo (Joyner) a text saying, ‘On rugby pitch, minus 5’. And she will send me a picture of her in the sunshine gardening just to make me feel jealous,” Sunetra said.

“There is a shorthand that I have with Amy (Leigh-Hickman) and Jo where I can just refer to where I am. The Moors is especially icy. It’s freezing but it never looks like it onscreen. The wind is howling. There are trees falling over. So, whenever I am filming Ackley, I will send some of my ex-colleagues a little reminder of the terrible weather conditions just to get a bit of sympathy.”

Ackley Bridge. Channel 4.

Since series one a large chunk of scenes have been filmed across many locations in Calderdale, with the school set being based in the former St Catherine’s Catholic High School at Holmfield, Halifax.

The scenic views around Halifax are something that newcomer Laila Zaidi, who plays new teacher Asma Farooqi, enjoyed during filming.

“I am actually a Geordie,” Laila said. “I was one of the most Northern people on set although I don’t sound like it! I didn’t really know Halifax though so it’s been lovely to get to know that area.

Ackley Bridge. Channel 4.

“I was staying in Hebden Bridge, which is 20 minutes out of Halifax. It is absolutely beautiful.

“It is so picturesque and just the most amazing place to live for three months. What better way to learn your lines? I would walk up and sit with the sheep.

“It was really idyllic and peaceful.”

Laila plays Asma, a young, high achieving, intelligent Hijab wearing Muslim woman who wears her faith and sense of social justice on her sleeve.

Speaking on the character and the character and series as a whole Laila said: “I think her way of teaching is very to the point. Bold, harsh but she is always kind. She is desperately passionate to teach these kids.

“Ackley Bridge champions new and diverse young talent both on and off screen and behind the scenes. There are so many strong female roles, whether that’s producing, writing, camera crew. And it really intertwines that with multiculturalism. I think it tackles such important stories with such care and love and kindness. Everything is so thoroughly researched.”

For this series actor Ashley Walters (Top Boy, Bulletproof) will make his TV directing debut for five episodes.

Ashley said: “Ackley and spoken about it with people but I had never actually sat down properly and watched it. So when the idea was floating around I thought I would watch a couple of eps. I ended up binge watching season after season and fell in love with the show. It was quite an intense process.

“It wasn’t like they just handed me the camera and said, ‘Yeah, we’ll have you.’ I had to have a few interviews, one with Jade and one with George (Ormond) and the team over at the production company, The Forge. But it just felt like a really good fit. And it felt like it was a good place for me to cut my teeth as a newcomer and be given some space to be creative as well.”