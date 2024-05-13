Calderdale-filmed Happy Valley and Brighouse comedian win at Bafta Television Awards

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Calderdale did very well at last night’s Bafta Television Awards with Happy Valley and a Brighouse comedian both honoured.

The BBC drama walked away from the ceremony winning Memorable Moment as well as Leading Actress.

The Memorable Moment award, voted for by the public, saw the Catherine Cawood and Tommy Lee Royce kitchen showdown named as the most memorable TV moment of 2023.

Jack Carroll and production crew pose with the Short Form Award for 'Mobility' in the Winners Room during the 2024 BAFTA Television Awards with P&O Cruises at The Royal Festival Hall. (Photo by Joe Maher/Getty Images)

Rhys Connah, who played Ryan in the series, picked up the award.

He said: “I got a message the other day saying that if we won this I could say a few words. They didn't tell me I'd be doing it on my own.

“Thank you so so much for every single person who watched the show who voted for this show it means so much to me and everyone else who works at Happy Valley.

“Thanks mostly to Sally Wainwright, the writer of the show, for writing that incredible scene where my dad blows himself up in front of my grandma.”

When accepting the award for best leading actress, Sarah Lancashire said: “Thank you Bafta, it's an honour, thank you.

“I'd like to acknowledge my fellow nominees and their tremendous work.

“Thank you Sally Wainwright. I shall forever be grateful to you for this opportunity.

“I feel very very privileged to have been surrounded by these brilliant actors and I thank each and every one of you.”

Brighouse's Jack Carroll won the Short Form award for his short film Mobility.

Jack said: “Better add BAFTA winner to my CV. Absolutely honoured and astounded.”

Happy Valley was also nominated in three other categories.

Siobhan Finneran, who played Clare Cartwright in the series, was nominated in the Supporting Actress category. Jasmine Jobson from Netflix’s Top Boy went home with the award.

In the Supporting Actor category Amit Shah, who played pharmacist Faisal Bhatti, missed out on the award to Matthew Macfadyen for Succession.

Netflix’s Top Boy, a drama which takes viewers into the housing estates of east London, was also named the winner in the Drama Series category over Happy Valley.