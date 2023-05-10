News you can trust since 1853
Everything we know about A Gentleman in Moscow - Cast and plot details of BBC drama set to film in Halifax

Film crews are set to descend on Halifax once again for a new TV series starring Ewan McGregor.

By Abigail Kellett
Published 10th May 2023, 17:30 BST- 1 min read

It is understood that the crew of new Paramount Plus series called A Gentleman in Moscow will be filming in Halifax later this month.

Here’s everything we know so far about A Gentleman in Moscow.

Who is in the cast?

Ewan McGregor (Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images for Disney)Ewan McGregor (Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images for Disney)
Ewan McGregor (Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images for Disney)
Real-life couple Mary Elizabeth Winstead and husband Ewan McGregor are set to star in the series.

McGregor, who has appeared in a number of films and TV series over the years including Trainspotting, Moulin Rouge and Fargo, will be taking on the lead of Count Alexander Rostov.

Winstead (Scott Pilgrim vs. the World, Harley Quinn: Birds of Prey) will star as Anna Urbanova, a glamorous and beautiful actress at the height of her fame.

What is the plot?

A Gentleman in Moscow will be adapted from a best-selling novel of the same name.

Written by Amor Towles and released in 2016 the book follows the story of Count Alexander Rostov, whose aristocratic upbringing puts him on the wrong side of history in the aftermath of the Russian Revolution.

All Creatures Great and Small writer Ben Vanstone is adapting the novel for television.

Where will the series air?

A Gentleman in Moscow will air on Paramount Plus in the UK and Showtime in the US.

