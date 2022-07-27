The BBC drama, written by Calderdale writer and director Sally Wainwright, who also created Last Tango in Halifax and Gentleman Jack, was last on our screens in 2016.

Here's what we know so far on the upcoming series of Happy Valley.

Which cast members are set to return?

Sarah Lancashire will return to her iconic role of Sergeant Catherine Cawood for six new episodes.

James Norton will reprise his role as Catherine’s nemesis, the murderer and sex-offender Tommy Lee Royce and Siobhan Finneran will be back on our screens as Catherine’s sister, the recovering addict Clare Cartwright.

Further returning cast members and new additions will be announced in due course.

Where did series 2 leave off?

Sarah Lancashire as Catherine Cawood. Picture BBC

The second series ended in 2016 with an average audience of 9.3 million.

The last we saw of Catherine Cawood she was walking through fields high above the Calder Valley after solving the serial killings as well as who was responsible for the murder of Vicky Fleming.

The episode ended with Catherine battling with the fear that grandson Ryan may turn out to be more like his father, murderer and sex-offender Tommy Lee Royce than she'd like.

Meanwhile Tommy Lee Royce, in prison for his various crimes from series one, receives a letter from son Ryan.

Happy Valley filming on Bath Place, off Boothtown Road in Halifax

What's the plot of series 3?

Speaking to Radio Times, Calderdale writer Sally Wainwright shared that the upcoming series will be set seven years after the last time we saw Catherine Cawood.

She said: "I think it's going to be good. I think it's going to be exciting. We've got some very good stories.”

The writer also recently revealed to the Radio Times that the new episodes will follow Ryan as he tries to "make sense of his past".

The synopsis for the series reads: "When Catherine discovers the remains of a gangland murder victim in a drained reservoir it sparks a chain of events that unwittingly leads her straight back to Tommy Lee Royce. Her grandson Ryan is now sixteen and still living with Catherine, but he has ideas of his own about what kind of relationship he wants to have with the man Catherine refuses to acknowledge as his father. Still battling the seemingly never-ending problem of drugs in the valley and those who supply them, Catherine is on the cusp of retirement."

When did filming take place?

Filming began early in 2022 in and around Calderdale and the wider West Yorkshire area.

Film crews were spotted at various locations in Halifax including up at a residential street in Boothtown.

The previous two series have focused mainly on the Calder Valley with Sowerby Bridge and Hebden Bridge playing a key role.

Scenes have also been filmed at Harvey's in Halifax, former Sowerby Bridge Police Station and Elland Crematorium.

Where can I watch the first two series?