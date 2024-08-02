People in Hebden Bridge are being warned of road and car park closures next week while filming takes place.

Sally Wainwright is back in Calderdale to make her latest TV show Riot Women – a drama set in Hebden Bridge centred around five menopausal women who form a punk rock band.

The cast and crew have been filming in and around Hebden Bridge for several weeks now, and will be returning to Hebden Bridge town centre on Wednesday, August 7.

A letter has gone out to residents and businesses from the Riot Women assistant location manager warning them of some road and car park closures during that evening.

Bridge Gate and St George’s Bridge – where the filming will take place – will be closed between 5.30pm and 9.30pm.

Market Street car park will be shut after 5pm and some parking bays on Hanging Royd Lane and Old Gate will also be suspended so that vehicles with equipment needed can be parked there.

And there will be a lighting machine stationed on the grass area off Old Gate to light the area appropriately for the filming.

The letter says: “We kindly ask businesses and residents for their patience during these hours.

"We want to reassure you that we will not be blocking access to any properties unless permission has been previously obtained.”

Emergency vehicle access will be maintained, as well as pedestrian access between takes.

The letter also says: “As I’m sure you are aware, Sally has truly put West Yorkshire on the map, having produced such a huge variety of revered series set in the region.

"Local identity and community is at the very heart of this aspirational new series, and we are thrilled to be featuring Calderdale in what will undoubtedly become a hugely successful series.”