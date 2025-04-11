Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The makers of a forthcoming TV show which will be filmed in Halifax are looking for extras.

No details of the show have been released yet but the production team are looking for “lots” of 11 to 15-year-olds to be background extras and supporting artists.

The work will be paid, says Mune Casting Agency, which has made the call out.

Anyone interested can find out more by visiting https://www.muneagency.co.uk/castingcalls

The High Hoops film crew inside Mamil Cafe Bar in Halifax

The last time a production team were looking for young people to be extras in Halifax, it was for the show High Hoops, starring Robert Webb and Isy Suttie.

The children’s TV series, which is now available on BBC iPlayer, was filmed at several Halifax locations including Calderdale College and cafe bar Mamil, in the town centre.

Made by Hebden Bridge-based CanCan Productions, the show is about a hopeless school basketball team and a new player aiming to turn their fortunes around.

There have been reports that High Hoops has been commissioned for a second series.