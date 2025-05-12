Filming for a TV show will be taking place in Calderdale this summer.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A second season of High Hoops is being made over the coming months, with locations thought to be all over the borough.

CanCan Productions, who are making the show, will be based at Dean Clough in Halifax for the duration of the filming.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Starring Peep Show’s Robert Webb and Isy Suttie, High Hoops is a CBBC show which tells the story of a high school basketball player.

High Hoops will be filming in Halifax

The last series was filmed at various spots across Calderdale including Calderdale College and Halifax town centre.

You can find out about the previous filming locations here: Where was High Hoops filmed? Here are the locations used in new CBBC show that filmed in Halifax

The production is also understood to have been looking for extras, with a call-out being made last month for “lots” of 11 to 15-year-olds to be background extras and supporting artists.

Dean Clough has posted: “We’re thrilled to welcome CanCan Productions back to Dean Clough, serving as their production base for the second series of High Hoops – CBBC’s hit comedy series now streaming on BBC iPlayer!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Filming will take place across Calderdale over Summer 2025 with the production team based here.

"Season two, airing in 2026, will bring 10 brand-new episodes of fun, friendship and teamwork, starring Robert Webb as headmaster Mr Holt and Darci Hull as lead girl Aoife.”

No air date has been announced yet for the last show to be filmed in Calderdale – Sally Wainwright’s latest project Riot Women.

Photos giving a sense of the new show were released by the BBC in January along with the news the new drama would premiere on BBC iPlayer and BBC One later this year.