Filming in Hebden Bridge: People warned of road and car park closures to allow for TV film crews

By Abigail Kellett
Published 7th Aug 2024, 12:30 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Film crews are back in Hebden Bridge town centre today (Wednesday).

Businesses and residents have been warned of road and car park closures to allow for filming of Sally Wainwright’s new series Riot Women.

Read More
Read more: Everything we know about new BBC series Riot Women as Sally Wainwrigh...

Set in Hebden Bridge, Riot Women centres around five menopausal women who form a punk rock band.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Bridge Gate, Hebden Bridge.Bridge Gate, Hebden Bridge.
Bridge Gate, Hebden Bridge.

Bridge Gate and St George’s Bridge will be closed between 5.30pm and 9.30pm.

Market Street car park will be shut after 5pm and some parking bays on Hanging Royd Lane and Old Gate will also be suspended so that vehicles with equipment needed can be parked there.

A letter to residents and businesses reads: “We kindly ask businesses and residents for their patience during these hours.

"We want to reassure you that we will not be blocking access to any properties unless permission has been previously obtained.”

Emergency vehicle access will be maintained, as well as pedestrian access between takes.

Filming has been taking place in Calderdale, including in Hebden Bridge back in June.

Related topics:Hebden BridgePeopleFilm

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice