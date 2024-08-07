Filming in Hebden Bridge: People warned of road and car park closures to allow for TV film crews

Film crews are back in Hebden Bridge town centre today (Wednesday).

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Businesses and residents have been warned of road and car park closures to allow for filming of Sally Wainwright’s new series Riot Women.

Set in Hebden Bridge, Riot Women centres around five menopausal women who form a punk rock band.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bridge Gate, Hebden Bridge.

Bridge Gate and St George’s Bridge will be closed between 5.30pm and 9.30pm.

Market Street car park will be shut after 5pm and some parking bays on Hanging Royd Lane and Old Gate will also be suspended so that vehicles with equipment needed can be parked there.

A letter to residents and businesses reads: “We kindly ask businesses and residents for their patience during these hours.

"We want to reassure you that we will not be blocking access to any properties unless permission has been previously obtained.”

Emergency vehicle access will be maintained, as well as pedestrian access between takes.

Filming has been taking place in Calderdale, including in Hebden Bridge back in June.