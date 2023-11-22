Former Coronation Street actress and theatre star set to join cast of Emmerdale next year

Calderdale actress Paula Lane has joined the cast of ITV’s Emmerdale and is due to make her debut on screen in January.

Paula’s character is compassionate and caring Ella Forster. Ella soon finds herself out of a job when she sticks up for Mandy Dingle (Lisa Riley) who’s attending a Veterinary Ball with her partner Paddy.

Far from a pushover, luck is soon to come Ella’s way when a chance encounter with Manpreet Sharma (Rebecca Sarker) opens up an opportunity. And it’s not long before Ella is turning heads in the village.

Picture: ITV/Mark Bruce

Paula has a wealth of television and theatre credits to her name and is best known for her role as Kylie Platt in Coronation Street.

The actress also runs Lane Shaw Academy with her husband and fellow actor Tom Shaw at Hebden Bridge Town Hall.

They offer a range of workshops for youngsters aged between five and 17, working on movement, voice and text work.

Reflecting on her new role, Paula said: "I'm so excited to be joining the cast of Emmerdale. Everyone has been so welcoming and I can't wait to start a new chapter playing the role of Ella. I've already heard there are big plans for her and I can't wait to see her navigate a new life in the village and hopefully make some friends!”

Producer Kate Brooks said: “We are absolutely thrilled to welcome an actor of Paula's calibre to the show and we can't wait to have her light up our screens.”