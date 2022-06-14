The Sally Wainwright drama tells the story of 19th century Halifax diarist and landowner Anne Lister and her relationship with Ann Walker.

Of the second series of Gentleman Jack, The Guardian said: “Behind the familiar frilly bonnets and linen drawers, Gentleman Jack is disrupting the conventions of one of our most fiercely loved dramatic forms, at a time when we most need them disrupted. It is a masterpiece.”

BBC/Lookout Point/HBO/Sam Taylor

The Calderdale-filmed series joined the likes of Derry Girls, Anne, Heartstopper, Peaky Blinders, Stranger Things and The Responder on the list.

There has been no news to confirm that the BBC/HBO drama will return for a third series but writer Sally Wainwright has expressed how she would like to continue Anne's story all the way to the end of her life.

The series is based on the extensive diaries of the real life Anne Lister, which detail in astonishing detail her exploits and unconventional lifestyle as a lesbian in 19th century England.

Series creator Sally Wainwright told Digital Spy: “I really respect the journals. I think the truth is always more interesting than something I can make up but it’s just injecting it with life.

“It wasn’t hard because the journals are so full of life."