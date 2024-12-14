Halifax Minster is gearing up to be part of Christmas morning in homes across the country on December 25.

The town landmark will be the historic setting for this year’s BBC One Christmas Day service to be broadcast live to the nation.

Each year, the BBC chooses a church or cathedral for the seasonal Christmas morning service, which is enjoyed by millions around the country, and on December 25, 2024, this will be held in this beautiful architectural gem, which is steeped in an over 900 year of history.

Vicar of Halifax, The Rev Canon Hilary Barber said: “We are thrilled that this service will be coming live to the nation from Halifax Minster, whose history dates back to the Benedictine monks of Cluny.

“The Minster will provide the perfect backdrop to this very special sung eucharist service, which will include traditional Christmas carols and have a warm and welcoming Yorkshire feel; the favourite carol, ‘Christians Awake, Salute the Happy Morn’ for example will be sung to the tune of ‘Yorkshire’ and While Shepherds Watched to ‘On Ilkley Moor Ba t’ At’!

“We hope that we will be joined by people of all ages in the Minster plus viewers across the nation who can share in our wonderful Yorkshire culture on this very special day.”

Canon Barber added that there would be Yorkshire brass music provided by Hammonds Band from Huddersfield.

Canon Barber will preside over the service and the preacher will be The Bishop of Huddersfield, the Rt Revd Smitha Prasadam.

A focal point will also be a traditional Nativity crib scene and tableau featuring actors and real animals, which will be recorded on Christmas Eve.

The service, which begins at 10am and will last for one hour and is open to all.

Anyone wishing to attend should arrive as soon as the Minster doors open at 8.45am, and be seated by 9.30am.

Visitors are asked to please allow time for entry as there will be additional security in place.