"Halifax was the big surprise for me" - Cast of BBC drama Boat Story share how they found filming in Yorkshire

The cast of new BBC drama Boat Story have shared how much they enjoyed filming in Yorkshire for the thriller.

The series is set on the Yorkshire coastline and filmed at locations across the county earlier in the year.

Paterson Joseph, who plays Samuel Wells in the series, had a lot of nice things to say about his time filming in Halifax.

When filming for the series took place back at the start of the year, Paterson was spotted in Halifax Borough Market buying a pie from Grosvenors Butchers for his lunch.

Samuel (PATERSON JOSEPH). Picture: BBC/Two Brothers

He said: “Yorkshire has been beautiful; I've loved every minute of it.

"Halifax was the big surprise for me and going into the covered market and finding ‘the street in the sky’, which is five-bedroom houses above a market.

"It’s a beautiful place and should be renovated as I think artists would love to live up there.”

Jack and Harry Williams. Picture: BBC/Two Brothers/Des Willie

Daisy Haggard, who plays Janet Campbell, also had good things to say about filming in Yorkshire: “Shooting it in Yorkshire was beautiful.

"It's such a lovely place and eating fish and chips on my lunch break was a high point!

"I really enjoyed it as a job. I found it really liberating, oddly, walking around with no makeup and blue hair, in a big pair of comfy boots and a huge jacket. I found the whole experience really fun, inventive and inspiring. I really enjoyed it.

“There's such a beauty to Yorkshire. It's stunning and there's something about the bleak beauty of a winter, being on the beach and the wind just stripping you. "

The cast and crew were at Old Cock Yard filming at The Old Cock pub – which they renamed The Three Brothers for the show – and were also at Westgate Arcade.

The six-part thriller has been written by Harry and Jack Williams, who also wrote hit shows The Tourist, The Missing and Baptiste.

Boat Story is an action-thriller about two ordinary people whom the world has turned its back on, and whether they’re willing - or desperate enough - to do something crazy to get what they want in life.