Happy Valley stars share where their favourite filming locations were throughout the BBC series
The stars of hit TV drama Happy Valley shared their favourite filming locations used in the popular BBC series.
Speaking to the Halifax screening of Happy Valley back in December, Siobhan Finneran, who plays Clare Cartwright, told the room that Catherine’s house in Hebden Bridge was her favourite place to film.
She said: “My favourite location is in the house! Sat around the table having tea! I’ve also been to the allotment and the football pitch.
"Maybe my character actually doesn’t go out very much! The house isn’t even warm at all.”
James Norton, who plays Tommy Lee Royce, said: “Prison! Sarah has a massive responsibility with lines and the mental acrobatics. I basically just walk down corridors a lot and pose with long floppy hair. I enjoy that, because I don’t need to do very much and look cool! I miss the long floppy hair – but it was a bit of a burden, because it’s burnt in! And then it falls out sometimes. It’s such a hard life! I really enjoyed how quickly I became accustomed to having long hair. It’s a future look for me.”
Filming for the most recent series took place at the start of 2022 with film crews spotted in Boothtown, Elland and Bradford.
Happy Valley concludes on BBC One at 9pm on Sunday