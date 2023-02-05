News you can trust since 1853
Happy Valley
Happy Valley

The ultimate list of Happy Valley filming locations: 37 places in Halifax and beyond featured in the BBC drama

Where is Happy Valley filmed?

By Abigail Kellett
3 minutes ago

After six exceptional weeks of television Happy Valley is coming to an end. The drama set in the Calder Valley has used a number of locations across Halifax and the wider West Yorkshire area as a backdrop.

Here’s a list of 37 locations that have featured in the third and final series of Happy Valley

1. Reservoir

In the penultimate episode Tommy Lee Royce could be seen cycling past Ovenden Moor Wind Farm to Warley Moor Reservoir, up above Wainstalls, Halifax after escaping from court. Picture: BBC/Lookout Point/Matt Squire

Photo: Matt Squire

2. Holdsworth House

In episode 5, Catherine's ex-husband Richard had a meeting with Halifax mafia member Darius Knezevic at Holdsworth House but when he arrived he discovered the meeting had been cancelled. Holdsworth House is located in Holmfield and has been used to film a number of different TV shows over the years including Last Tango in Halifax.

Photo: Bruce Fitzgerald

3. Hiding house

After making his escape from court, Tommy Lee Royce went to hide out at house in Highroad Well off Gibbet Street in episode 5. Picture: BBC/Lookout Point/Matt Squire

Photo: Matt Squire

4. Catherine's house

Catherine's house has been a staple location for all three series of Happy Valley. The Hebden Bridge house is located around Hangingroyd Lane and Cleveland Place.

Photo: Charles Round

