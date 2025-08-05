Work on A629 link bridge is now complete but temporary traffic lights will still be in place during checks

By Abigail Kellett
Published 5th Aug 2025, 09:00 BST
Work on the A629 link bridge is now complete – but drivers will find that the temporary traffic lights will still be in place for a few weeks.

Work has been taking place on the bridge since April and was predicted to take until the end of July.

The remedial works were to address defects on the underside of a bridge.

Work on the A629 link bridge is now complete

Calderdale Next Chapter said: "Remediation works to the Canal Bridge in relation to the weld specification are now complete.

"The works will now undergo appropriate checks to ensure compliance with the requirements.

"During these checks, two lanes on the Canal Bridge will remain closed, with the temporary traffic lights in place for a further two-week period.

“We understand the frustration that delays can cause and sincerely appreciate your patience and understanding during this time. Should you have any further questions or require updates, please do not hesitate to contact us.”

The new link bridge, which is part of the A629 project, opened last spring.

