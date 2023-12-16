News you can trust since 1853
BREAKING
The Yorkshire Premiere of Series 5 of BBC One drama Last Tango in Halifax. Picture Tony JohnsonThe Yorkshire Premiere of Series 5 of BBC One drama Last Tango in Halifax. Picture Tony Johnson
The Yorkshire Premiere of Series 5 of BBC One drama Last Tango in Halifax. Picture Tony Johnson

Last Tango in Halifax Christmas Special - Locations used in the BBC series

Seven years ago we met up with the characters of Last Tango in Halifax during Christmastime.
By Abigail Kellett
Published 16th Dec 2023, 06:00 GMT

We’re taking a look at some of the filming locations that were used for the two episode special.

Marking 11 years of Last Tango in Halifax by taking a look at filming locations used in the series

The ultimate list of Happy Valley filming locations: 38 places in Halifax and beyond featured in the BBC drama

The Christmas special began in a sunny Halifax with Alan and Celia enjoying a drink outside the Shibden Mill Inn.

1. Shibden Mill Inn

The Christmas special began in a sunny Halifax with Alan and Celia enjoying a drink outside the Shibden Mill Inn. Photo: Gary Longbottom

Photo Sales
The inside of the Shibden Mill Inn was also used in the first episode of the Christmas special during this scene with Caroline and Gillian.

2. Shibden Mill Inn

The inside of the Shibden Mill Inn was also used in the first episode of the Christmas special during this scene with Caroline and Gillian. Photo: BBC

Photo Sales
At the start of the second episode in the Christmas special, Caroline and Gillian can be seen walking around the Co-op in Hebden Bridge.

3. Hebden Bridge Co-op

At the start of the second episode in the Christmas special, Caroline and Gillian can be seen walking around the Co-op in Hebden Bridge. Photo: BBC

Photo Sales
Gillian's farm, a staple location of the series, isn't actually in Calderdale at all. The farm, which is supposedly in Ripponden, is actually above Rochdale.

4. Rochdale

Gillian's farm, a staple location of the series, isn't actually in Calderdale at all. The farm, which is supposedly in Ripponden, is actually above Rochdale. Photo: BBC/Lookout Point

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:BBCHappy ValleyHalifax