Last Tango in Halifax Christmas Special - Locations used in the BBC series

Seven years ago we met up with the characters of Last Tango in Halifax during Christmastime.
We’re taking a look at some of the filming locations that were used for the two episode special.
1. Shibden Mill Inn
The Christmas special began in a sunny Halifax with Alan and Celia enjoying a drink outside the Shibden Mill Inn. Photo: Gary Longbottom
2. Shibden Mill Inn
The inside of the Shibden Mill Inn was also used in the first episode of the Christmas special during this scene with Caroline and Gillian. Photo: BBC
3. Hebden Bridge Co-op
At the start of the second episode in the Christmas special, Caroline and Gillian can be seen walking around the Co-op in Hebden Bridge. Photo: BBC
4. Rochdale
Gillian's farm, a staple location of the series, isn't actually in Calderdale at all. The farm, which is supposedly in Ripponden, is actually above Rochdale. Photo: BBC/Lookout Point