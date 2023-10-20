News you can trust since 1853
Television: Marking 11 years of Last Tango in Halifax by taking a look at filming locations used in the series

It’s been 11 years since the first series of Last Tango in Halifax hit our screens.
By Abigail Kellett
Published 11th Sep 2022, 06:00 BST
Updated 20th Oct 2023, 08:33 BST

The series focuses on Alan and Celia as they rekindle their love 60 years on and follows their families as their lives intertwine.

Drawing inspiration from the story of her mother's second marriage, Calderdale writer Sally Wainwright has written four series and a two-part Christmas special of the show, broadcast on the BBC.

The first episode broadcast in November 2012 and put Halifax, and wider Calderdale, firmly in the TV spotlight.

To celebrate 11 years since the starts of Last Tango in Halifax, here are a few of the filming locations in Calderdale and a bit beyond that were used across the five series.

In the third series of Last Tango in Halifax, Alan was surprised to discover that he had a son called Gary. The pair met for the first time in Upstairs Downstairs cafe in Halifax town centre.

1. Upstairs Downstairs

In the third series of Last Tango in Halifax, Alan was surprised to discover that he had a son called Gary. The pair met for the first time in Upstairs Downstairs cafe in Halifax town centre. Photo: Submit

In series two of Last Tango in Halifax, main characters Celia and Alan got married at Halifax Registry Office. Although they didnt go to the real office at Spring Hall they could be seen on Princess Street in the town centre.

2. Princess Street

In series two of Last Tango in Halifax, main characters Celia and Alan got married at Halifax Registry Office. Although they didnt go to the real office at Spring Hall they could be seen on Princess Street in the town centre. Photo: Charles Round

Alan and Celia were in charge of school pick up an episode of series five and their Lexus could be seen parked up outside Bradshaw Primary School.

3. Bradshaw Primary School

Alan and Celia were in charge of school pick up an episode of series five and their Lexus could be seen parked up outside Bradshaw Primary School. Photo: BBC

Gillian's farm, a staple location of the series, isn't actually in Calderdale at all. The farm, which is supposedly in Ripponden, is actually above Rochdale.

4. Rochdale

Gillian's farm, a staple location of the series, isn't actually in Calderdale at all. The farm, which is supposedly in Ripponden, is actually above Rochdale. Photo: BBC/Lookout Point

