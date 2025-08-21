MasterChef 2025: Halifax contestant is set to put his cooking skills to the test on BBC show

A man from Halifax is set to showcase his cookery skills in the latest series of MasterChef.

Mark, 66, who works as a chartered surveyor, will appear on tonight’s (Thursday) episode of the BBC One cookery show.

Mark will compete against five other contestants to uncover the country's best amateur cooks.

Mark. Picture: BBC/Shine TV

"My style of cooking is easy going,” said Mark. “I don’t profess to be a genuine chef but really enjoy cooking for myself and others.

"‘Enjoy it’, I say to my guests, because it won’t be the same next time.

" Having said that, I do like to try different food types from plain, wholesome cottage pie to Indonesian Nasi Goreng with lots of other food types in between.

"I do tend to veer down the pan-Asian route - inspired by my father’s cooking, who was influenced during WW2 and when he spent time in the Far East.”

(Standing) Mark, Gabriele, Elisha (Seated) Yen, Sophie, Hannah. Picture: BBC/Shine TV

Mark lives in Halifax on his own, one of the reasons why he applied for MasterChef.

He was widowed in September 2022 after being with his wife, Jane, for over 40 years.

Jane died very suddenly whilst they were on holiday in the USA the day after her 62nd birthday.

Mark said: “I wanted to show others who find themselves suddenly on their own that there is a future and that cooking provides not just sustenance for the body but for the soul too.

"It is, quite literally, life-giving, and by taking part in MasterChef it links food, future and happiness together.

"When I got home on my own from the US in September 2022, I was still working full-time as a chartered surveyor but the thought came to me whilst cooking for myself that there were probably many people out there similarly bereft without a clue where to start.

"Whilst not a trained cook, I can cook and so the idea of ‘The Widower’s Kitchen’ website came to me.

"Since then I have worked on the idea and hopefully, I could inspire others to cook for themselves and others without fear or favour.”

MasterChef continues tonight (Thursday) on BBC One at 8pm.