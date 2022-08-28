Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ridley is ITV’s latest drama offering and stars Line of Duty’s Adrian Dunbar.

Filming for the series took place earlier this year used locations near Todmorden Wind Farm and along the canal in Todmorden.

The series will introduce charismatic ex-detective Inspector Alex Ridley, who has retired from the police force after years of dedicated service due to his health concerns and grief after losing his wife and daughter. Ridley’s replacement is DI Carol Farman his former protégée whom Ridley mentored for many years. When he's enlisted by Carol as a police consultant on a complex and compelling murder case, the investigation takes a dark and unexpected twist. Turning to her old mentor for support, Carol is keen to access Ridley’s unique insight into crime-solving which has served them so well in the past.

Adrian Dunbar in Ridley. Picture: ITV/MATT SQUIRE

With more intriguing cases to solve, Ridley will be enticed out of retirement into his former role, reviving his formidable and successful partnership with Carol.

Speaking ahead of the new series, star Adrian Dunbar said: "Ridley finds himself isolated and alone after the death of his wife but of course isolation is not really good for anybody's head and something happens at the start of episode one that brings him back into the world of work.

"What's interesting, I think, is that through the series he does find a lot of empathy for other people who are, like himself, in some kind of grief. So he's a complicated character, you don't immediately warm to him. I think it's going to take a little bit of time for us to sort of understand where he's coming from."

Ridley is written and created by Paul Matthew Thompson, one of the lead writers of ITV’s iconic detective drama, Vera, and co-created by Jonathan Fisher (Blood, Hollington Drive, Penance), Managing Director of West Road Pictures.

Adrian Dunbar as Ridley.

Ridley will begin on ITV on Sunday, August 28 at 8pm.