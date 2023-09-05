News you can trust since 1853
NTAs 2023: BBC's Happy Valley scoops Returning Drama and Sarah Lancashire wins Drama Performance and Special Recognition Award

Calderdale’s very own Happy Valley has triumphed at this year’s National Television Awards (NTAs).
By Abigail Kellett
Published 5th Sep 2023, 21:10 BST- 2 min read
Updated 5th Sep 2023, 22:03 BST
Happy Valley aired its third and final series earlier this year and attracted millions of viewers each week.

In the awards ceremony at the O2 in London, the BBC series scooped returning drama, beating out Call the Midwife, Stranger Things and Vera.

When accepting the award, Happy Valley’s producer Jessica Taylor said: “I have to thank our crew who worked tirelessly in the cold and wind and rain in Calderdale. If you know you know!”

Jessica also thanked the show’s creator Sally Wainwright who was unable to attend the ceremony.

Sarah Lancashire, who plays Sergeant Catherine Cawood in the series, was awarded in the Drama Performance category.

Accepting the award she said: “Thank you so so much for this.

The series scooped returning drama, beating out Call the Midwife, Stranger Things and Vera. Picture: BBC/Lookout Point/Matt SquireThe series scooped returning drama, beating out Call the Midwife, Stranger Things and Vera. Picture: BBC/Lookout Point/Matt Squire
The series scooped returning drama, beating out Call the Midwife, Stranger Things and Vera. Picture: BBC/Lookout Point/Matt Squire
“I have adored every scene, every moment of Happy Valley. And I know I will never forget it.”

She also gave a mention to Sally Wainwright: “She is Happy Valley. She is what makes Happy Valley. Her writing is extraordinary, her characters are extraordinary.”

Sarah Lancashire was also awarded with the Special Recognition Award with actors such as Dawn French, Nicola Walker and Siobhan Finneran giving their praise.

“You have no idea what it’s like to have so many lovely things said about you by so many people you love and admire,” Sarah said when accepting the award.

“I have been so very fortunate to spend my working life doing a job that I love.

“Made possible by so many brilliantly talented people

“I am exceptionally lucky to have enjoyed every moment of it.”

The NTAs are voted for entirely by viewers.

