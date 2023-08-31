News you can trust since 1853
Series that have filmed in Calderdale over the years. Pictures: David Levenson/Keystone/Getty Images, BBC, National World

15 TV shows filmed in Halifax and Calderdale with some that you might have forgotten about

Over the years Calderdale has had a starring role in some of the nations most popular TV shows.
By Abigail Kellett
Published 8th Feb 2023, 11:30 BST
Updated 30th Aug 2023, 11:33 BST

Here are some of the TV shows that have used the borough as a backdrop over the years.

An uplifting series, Last Tango in Halifax follows childhood sweethearts Alan and Celia as they reconnect 60 years on. Filmed at a number of Calderdale spots, have fun spotting familiar locations!

1. Last Tango in Halifax

An uplifting series, Last Tango in Halifax follows childhood sweethearts Alan and Celia as they reconnect 60 years on. Filmed at a number of Calderdale spots, have fun spotting familiar locations! Photo: Matt Squire

The English Game, by Downton Abbey creator Julian Fellowes, follows the rise of football in the Victorian age and some of it was filmed in Halifax. In the series, characters could be seen training at Manor Heath Park and Brackenbed Lane was also used in the series. Film crews were also spotted in Sowerby Bridge when filming took place in 2019.

2. The English Game

The English Game, by Downton Abbey creator Julian Fellowes, follows the rise of football in the Victorian age and some of it was filmed in Halifax. In the series, characters could be seen training at Manor Heath Park and Brackenbed Lane was also used in the series. Film crews were also spotted in Sowerby Bridge when filming took place in 2019. Photo: Bruce Rollinson

ITV drama starring Adrian Dunbar, Ridley, filmed scenes near Todmorden Wind Farm and along the canal in Todmorden. Film crews were also spotted in Sowerby Bridge. Picture: ITV/MATT SQUIRE

3. Ridley

ITV drama starring Adrian Dunbar, Ridley, filmed scenes near Todmorden Wind Farm and along the canal in Todmorden. Film crews were also spotted in Sowerby Bridge. Picture: ITV/MATT SQUIRE Photo: MATT SQUIRE

In Loving Memory, a 1980s sitcom set in an undertakers business that starred Thora Hird and Christopher Beeny, filmed scenes in Luddenden.

4. In Loving Memory

In Loving Memory, a 1980s sitcom set in an undertakers business that starred Thora Hird and Christopher Beeny, filmed scenes in Luddenden. Photo: Marisa Cashill

