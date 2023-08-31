15 TV shows filmed in Halifax and Calderdale with some that you might have forgotten about

Over the years Calderdale has had a starring role in some of the nations most popular TV shows.
Here are some of the TV shows that have used the borough as a backdrop over the years.
1. Last Tango in Halifax
An uplifting series, Last Tango in Halifax follows childhood sweethearts Alan and Celia as they reconnect 60 years on. Filmed at a number of Calderdale spots, have fun spotting familiar locations! Photo: Matt Squire
2. The English Game
The English Game, by Downton Abbey creator Julian Fellowes, follows the rise of football in the Victorian age and some of it was filmed in Halifax. In the series, characters could be seen training at Manor Heath Park and Brackenbed Lane was also used in the series. Film crews were also spotted in Sowerby Bridge when filming took place in 2019. Photo: Bruce Rollinson
3. Ridley
ITV drama starring Adrian Dunbar, Ridley, filmed scenes near Todmorden Wind Farm and along the canal in Todmorden. Film crews were also spotted in Sowerby Bridge. Picture: ITV/MATT SQUIRE Photo: MATT SQUIRE
4. In Loving Memory
In Loving Memory, a 1980s sitcom set in an undertakers business that starred Thora Hird and Christopher Beeny, filmed scenes in Luddenden. Photo: Marisa Cashill