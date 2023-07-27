Oscar winner Jamie Lee Curtis has high praise for Halifax-filmed BBC drama Happy Valley
BBC drama Happy Valley has shown that it was a hit with many TV viewers – including Hollywood celebrities.
By Abigail Kellett
Published 27th Jul 2023, 16:30 BST- 1 min read
Last month the final series, created by Calderdale writer and director Sally Wainwright, aired across the pond in the USA and garnered rave reviews from viewers.
One of those viewers was Oscar winning actress Jamie Lee Curtis, who shared with her social media followers that she’d watched the series.
Taking to social media the actress said: “Just finished @happyvalleybbc THANK YOU @SarahLancsUK @sallywainwrigh8 for a gorgeous portrait of an amazing woman.”
Happy Valley aired its third and final series in the UK at the start of this year with 7.5 million viewers tuning into the finale.