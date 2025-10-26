Eagle-eyed Riot Women fans may have spotted a Happy Valley-related Easter Egg in Sally Wainwright’s new show.

Sally – the writer and creator of both programmes - took to Instagram earlier this week to reveal a secret nod in Riot Women to the other hit drama and its main character, Sgt Catherine Cawood.

She said Sgt Cawood’s collar number has been given to one of the characters in Riot Women – PC Nisha Lal.

"No one’s spotted this (although there is still time) but we thought we’d tell you anyway,” she posted.

Sarah Lancashire in Happy Valley

"We’ve invented the first female 007, the crucial thrilling difference is that she’s a Yorkshire police woman.

"Out wonderful police advisor (on Happy Valley and Riot Women) Lisa Casler pointed out that when Catherine Cawood retired and went to the Himalayas, her collar number (9675, which she would have had for 30 years) would simply go back into circulation for a new young recruit to have, so we gave it to Nisha Lal!

“A Riot Women nod to Happy Valley.”

As reported by the Courier, both Riot Women and Happy Valley were filmed in and around Hebden Bridge, as well as in Halifax and other parts of Calderdale.

Locations spotted in the Riot Women episodes shown on BBC1 so far include The Albert in Hebden Bridge, Morrisons in Tesco and in Illingworth, Calderdale Royal Hospital and Sowerby Bridge Railway Station.

The new show has been receiving positive reviews from viewers and TV critics alike.

It airs every Sunday at 9pm on BBC1 and all episodes are available on BBC iPlayer.