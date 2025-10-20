Will there be a Riot Women series two? Viewers call for Hebden Bridge BBC drama to return

Will Riot Women return for a second series?

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The new BBC drama by Sally Wainwright follows five menopausal women who form a punk rock band to take part in a local talent contest, and suddenly find they have a lot more to shout about than they ever imagined.

Episodes are airing weekly on Sunday nights at 9pm on BBC One, but those who have binge watched the full series on BBC iPlayer are already calling for it to return for a second series.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Picture: CREDIT LINE:BBC / Drama Republic / Helen Williams

One viewer said: “Brilliant series and screaming for a season 2. I was impressed with the band especially the powerful lead singer. I read all the actors in the band had to learn their instruments before they started filming. Binged all 6 episodes in a day, it was funny, emotional, and more. Oh and I love Hebden Bridge.”

"Such. A. Good. Show!!! Please please please let there be a season 2,” another said.

One person shared: “Brilliant, first couple episodes I thought this isn't gonna be good. But it was brilliant wish they was more than 6 episodes.”

“I loved it watched over about 4 evenings, so brilliant and of course we played 'spot where you know',” another person said:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Picture: BBC / Drama Republic / Helen Williams

There’s currently no confirmation on if Riot Women will return but the ending of episode six left it open for a potential series two.

Filming for the series took place last year across Hebden Bridge, Halifax and Ripponden.

Filming locations include The Albert Pub and Calder Holmes Park in Hebden Bridge, The Old Cock Pub in Halifax and Sowerby Bridge Train Station.

Riot Women continues on Sunday at 9pm on BBC One.