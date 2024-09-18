The vehicle is on Old Cock Yard, by the Old Cock pub, and is being used as part of scenes being shot by the crew for Riot Women – Sally Wainwright’s latest drama.

Old Cock Yard has ben sealed off by the crew and the pub has posted that it is shut until Thursday afternoon while filming takes place.

The Courier revealed yesterday that the crew had arrived in Halifax town centre, with some parking bays suspended on Wards End and Alexandra Street for film crew vehicles.

There has also been some crew activity on Shakespeare Street, there are signs up saying ‘filming in progress’ on Albion Street and there is a sign on Southgate warning that a crew is filming and anyone who goes past today could end up in shot.

The film crew are understood to be in Halifax for the rest of today.

Filming for Riot Women has been taking place in and around Hebden Bridge since June, with some road closures and parking suspensions needed in parts of the town centre on certain days.

Set in Hebden Bridge, Riot Women centres around five menopausal women who form a punk rock band.

There has been no official casting announcement for Riot Women yet.

