From Halifax to LA – the stars of Marvel’s Secret Invasion were out in force at the show’s premiere yesterday (Tuesday).

Samuel L Jackson, Emilia Clarke, Cobie Smulders, Ben Mendelsohn, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Olivia Coleman and more of the cast walked the red carpet to promote the six-part series, which was partly filmed in Halifax.

The Secret Invasion cast and crew spent more than a week in Halifax filming in January last year including at The Piece Hall, Dean Clough and near Bull Green on the edge of Halifax town centre.

Trailers released so far have included an explosion in The Piece Hall as well as Hollywood A-lister Samuel L Jackson on one of the historic building’s very-recognisable balconies.

The show will start streaming on Disney Plus on Wednesday, June 21.

