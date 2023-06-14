News you can trust since 1853
Secret Invasion: Photos of Samuel L Jackson, Emilia Clarke, Olivia Coleman and more stars of new Marvel show filmed in Halifax at LA premiere

From Halifax to LA – the stars of Marvel’s Secret Invasion were out in force at the show’s premiere yesterday (Tuesday).
By Sarah Fitton
Published 14th Jun 2023, 16:00 BST

Samuel L Jackson, Emilia Clarke, Cobie Smulders, Ben Mendelsohn, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Olivia Coleman and more of the cast walked the red carpet to promote the six-part series, which was partly filmed in Halifax.

The Secret Invasion cast and crew spent more than a week in Halifax filming in January last year including at The Piece Hall, Dean Clough and near Bull Green on the edge of Halifax town centre.

Trailers released so far have included an explosion in The Piece Hall as well as Hollywood A-lister Samuel L Jackson on one of the historic building’s very-recognisable balconies.

The show will start streaming on Disney Plus on Wednesday, June 21.

Secret Invasion: Samuel L Jackson and Emilia Clarke might return to Halifax if Marvel show's director has his way

Ewan McGregor and Gentleman in Moscow film crew COMING BACK to Halifax

