Spoilers: First look at Happy Valley's final episode - Halifax-filmed BBC drama to conclude this weekend

The BBC have released images for the final episode of Sally Wainwright’s Happy Valley.

By Abigail Kellett
2 minutes ago - 1 min read

The first look images don’t give much away as the highly anticipated final episode is set to hit our screens on Sunday (January 5).

Three of the pictures show Catherine Cawood, played by Sarah Lancashire, looking forlorn in her home, somewhere she was told not to return to in the last episode.

The police sergeant is on the cusp of retirement and according to the recently released episode synopsis "Catherine works her final shift, when scores are settled for good”. Will everything end happily for Catherine?

Another picture shows pharmacist Faisal Bhatti, played by Amit Shah, looking concerned.

The last viewers saw of him he was trying to disconnect himself from the Hepworth family as police discovered the body of Joanna Hepworth, who he killed.

Will he get away with it or will his bad decisions catch up with him?

The final picture is of Catherine’s sister Clare Cartwright, played by Siobhan Finneran.

Catherine Cawood (SARAH LANCASHIRE). Picture: BBC/Lookout Point

The sisters have had a rocky relationship this series after Clare took Catherine’s grandson Ryan to see his dad, Tommy Lee Royce, in prison. Will the sisters make-up?

Happy Valley concludes on Sunday at 9pm on BBC One

Catherine Cawood (SARAH LANCASHIRE). Picture: BBC/Lookout Point/Matt Squire
Clare Cartwright (SIOBHAN FINNERAN). Picture: BBC/Lookout Point
Faisal Bhatti (AMIT SHAH). Picture: BBC/Lookout Point
Catherine Cawood (SARAH LANCASHIRE). Picture: BBC/Lookout Point
