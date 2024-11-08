Television: Film crews spotted setting up in Greetland car park as they're set to be there for 12 days

By Abigail Kellett
Published 8th Nov 2024, 17:30 BST
Film crews have been spotted in a car park in Greetland.

Crews are setting up at The Hub, Goldfields, off Rochdale Road.

placeholder image
Sharing on Facebook yesterday (Thursday), Goldfields Organisation of Local Development of Sports (GOLDS) said: “Today film crews arrived and set up camp in our car park.

Calderdale is no stranger to film crews. Sally Wainwright filming for her new series Riot Women in Hebden Bridge earlier this week.placeholder image
“They will remain there for 12 days.

“While this will cause short term disruption it will be long term gain.

“The funds we receive will go straight in the pot for our car park extension.

“There should still be enough space in the top car park for school pick ups.”

Over the past decade Calderdale has become a popular backdrop for TV and film with BBC, ITV, Channel 4 and Marvel series all choosing to film here.

Sally Wainwright’s latest TV series for the BBC, Riot Women, has been filming at locations across Calderdale since June.

Filming has focussed around Hebden Bridge and Mytholmroyd but film crews were also spotted in Halifax town centre in September.

To see pictures of the cast and crew of Riot Women filming in Hebden Bridge this week click here.

