Television: Halifax-filmed CBBC show High Hoops that filmed scenes at Calderdale College announces release date

By Abigail Kellett
Published 7th Mar 2025, 11:30 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

A TV series filmed in Halifax is set to hit our screens this month.

High Hoops, which is a ten episode series, is coming to CBBC and BBC iPlayer on March 17.

Read More
21 more fabulous World Book Day costumes from children across Calderdale

The children’s show, from Hebden Bridge-based CanCan Productions, is about a hopeless school basketball team and a new player, played by Darci Hull, aiming to turn their fortunes around.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Zara (ISHA KAUR ATHWAL), Aoife (DARCI HULL), Nyla (FRANKIE-JAE SIMMONDS) and Charlotte (ELLA BERNSTEIN). Picture:BBC / CanCan Productions Ltd / Matt SquireZara (ISHA KAUR ATHWAL), Aoife (DARCI HULL), Nyla (FRANKIE-JAE SIMMONDS) and Charlotte (ELLA BERNSTEIN). Picture:BBC / CanCan Productions Ltd / Matt Squire
Zara (ISHA KAUR ATHWAL), Aoife (DARCI HULL), Nyla (FRANKIE-JAE SIMMONDS) and Charlotte (ELLA BERNSTEIN). Picture:BBC / CanCan Productions Ltd / Matt Squire

High Hoops also stars Peep Show’s Robert Webb and Isy Suttie and Line of Duty’s Nigel Boyle and filmed at locations across the town last year.

Calderdale College was used as the main location for the basketball-themed sitcom.

The college’s sports facilities were taking centre stage, along with classrooms and communal spaces, and the commercial salons were taken over by hair and makeup.

Other filming locations included Skircoat Green and Mamil Cafe Bar on Commercial Street.

High Hoops will hit BBC iPlayer on March 17 and CBBC at 6.25pm.

Related topics:HalifaxHebden Bridge

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice