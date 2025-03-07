A TV series filmed in Halifax is set to hit our screens this month.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

High Hoops, which is a ten episode series, is coming to CBBC and BBC iPlayer on March 17.

The children’s show, from Hebden Bridge-based CanCan Productions, is about a hopeless school basketball team and a new player, played by Darci Hull, aiming to turn their fortunes around.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Zara (ISHA KAUR ATHWAL), Aoife (DARCI HULL), Nyla (FRANKIE-JAE SIMMONDS) and Charlotte (ELLA BERNSTEIN). Picture:BBC / CanCan Productions Ltd / Matt Squire

High Hoops also stars Peep Show’s Robert Webb and Isy Suttie and Line of Duty’s Nigel Boyle and filmed at locations across the town last year.

Calderdale College was used as the main location for the basketball-themed sitcom.

The college’s sports facilities were taking centre stage, along with classrooms and communal spaces, and the commercial salons were taken over by hair and makeup.

Other filming locations included Skircoat Green and Mamil Cafe Bar on Commercial Street.

High Hoops will hit BBC iPlayer on March 17 and CBBC at 6.25pm.