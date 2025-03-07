Television: Halifax-filmed CBBC show High Hoops that filmed scenes at Calderdale College announces release date
High Hoops, which is a ten episode series, is coming to CBBC and BBC iPlayer on March 17.
The children’s show, from Hebden Bridge-based CanCan Productions, is about a hopeless school basketball team and a new player, played by Darci Hull, aiming to turn their fortunes around.
High Hoops also stars Peep Show’s Robert Webb and Isy Suttie and Line of Duty’s Nigel Boyle and filmed at locations across the town last year.
Calderdale College was used as the main location for the basketball-themed sitcom.
The college’s sports facilities were taking centre stage, along with classrooms and communal spaces, and the commercial salons were taken over by hair and makeup.
Other filming locations included Skircoat Green and Mamil Cafe Bar on Commercial Street.
High Hoops will hit BBC iPlayer on March 17 and CBBC at 6.25pm.
