The Fortune Hotel series 2: Halifax mum and son take part in ITV reality competition to win £250,000

A Halifax mum and son are checking into The Fortune Hotel for its second series on ITV.

Hosted by Stephen Mangan, the eight-part series will see a new bunch of holiday makers packing their bags and donning their game faces as they head to a Caribbean paradise with their sights firmly set on the ultimate prize: a briefcase packed with £250,000.

The holidaymakers will need to outwit their competition and avoid an early checkout to be the last ones standing with the life-changing sum of money.

Sue and Jeremy. Picture: ITV Plc/ Tuesdays Child

Sue, 59, a tech broker from Halifax, is taking part in the series with her son Jeremy, 23, who works in residential property management in London.

Jeremy was the one who wanted to sign up for the show.

Sharing the reasons he wanted to visit The Fortune Hotel he said: "Number 1 reason, being part of the line up, there was a good chance of winning the money so it was financial.

"Second reason, I got to go on the show with my mum which was a really nice opportunity, you don't get those opportunities often.”

The Fortune Hotel. Picture: ITV Plc/ Tuesdays Child

“Jeremy asked me to do a Q&A for something he'd quite like to do,” said Sue.

"I went to the interview not really knowing what I was doing but I played along.

"Once I knew we were on the show, I was hooked.

"I watched every single episode of series one many times, I really did my homework.”

Contestants have the chance to win £250,000. What would Sue and Jeremy do with the money?

“I always said to Jeremy I'd help him,” said Sue. “I'd like to give him most of it. I'd also like to go on a really lovely family holiday.”

"I'd also like to donate money to charity, my husband's father had Parkinson's disease and I'd like to donate money towards that organisation.”

Jeremy added: “I've got two answers really. I'd like to get the new Land Rover defender so some would go to that and the rest of the money would go to something more sensible, like a property.”

During the series contestants take part in a number of different challenges with Day Trips and the Room service games, all on a Caribbean paradise.

“I absolutely loved every moment of it,” Jeremy said. "The Day Trip Challenges were the best!

"I'd definitely do it again and recommend it to anyone.”

Sue said: “I was very nervous and hesitant as I was out of my comfort zone.

"It was the best experience I've ever had and to do it with Jeremy was the icing on the cake, it was life changing!

"I think we've made friends for life.”

Series 2 of The Fortune Hotel begins tonight (Wednesday) on ITV1 at 9pm.

For the second series fans can delve even deeper into the drama with the brand new accompanying video podcast, 'Late Check Out', hosted by comedian Ellie Taylor.

Late Check Out will be available on ITVX and STV Player after the latest episodes have been broadcast.