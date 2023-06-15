The Full Monty is back – and some of the new sequel to the hit film was filmed here in Calderdale.

The Full Monty 2 is an eight-part series made as a follow-up to the hugely-successful film and it started streaming on Disney Plus yesterday (Wednesday).

Most of the cast from the original movie have returned including Hollywood star Robert Carlyle, who has also starred in James Bond and Trainspotting.

He was spotted in Halifax when the Full Monty 2 crew were here last August filming at least once scene.

They spent several days filming in Alexandra Street, between Commercial Street and Wards End in Halifax town centre.

A Sheffield Jobs Hub sign was put on one of the buildings and police tape was put across the street. There were also police vehicles being used and actors in police uniform.

Here we look back at our photos of the filming.

