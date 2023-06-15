News you can trust since 1853
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Nottingham attacks: third victim named by police
MPs find Boris Johnson ‘deliberately misled’ Commons multiple times
Teenage girl dies in village duck race tragedy
Police identify Nottingham attack victims as families pay tribute
Vodafone and Three to merge creating UK’s largest phone network
Aslef announces more walkouts by train drivers for next 6 months
The Full Monty 2 crew in Halifax town centreThe Full Monty 2 crew in Halifax town centre
The Full Monty 2 crew in Halifax town centre

The Full Monty 2: Look back to when Robert Carlyle came to Halifax town centre to film show which has started streaming on Disney Plus

The Full Monty is back – and some of the new sequel to the hit film was filmed here in Calderdale.
By Sarah Fitton
Published 15th Jun 2023, 09:00 BST

The Full Monty 2 is an eight-part series made as a follow-up to the hugely-successful film and it started streaming on Disney Plus yesterday (Wednesday).

Most of the cast from the original movie have returned including Hollywood star Robert Carlyle, who has also starred in James Bond and Trainspotting.

He was spotted in Halifax when the Full Monty 2 crew were here last August filming at least once scene.

They spent several days filming in Alexandra Street, between Commercial Street and Wards End in Halifax town centre.

A Sheffield Jobs Hub sign was put on one of the buildings and police tape was put across the street. There were also police vehicles being used and actors in police uniform.

Here we look back at our photos of the filming.

Secret Invasion: Photos of Samuel L Jackson, Emilia Clarke, Olivia Coleman and more stars of new Marvel show filmed in Halifax at LA premiere

The Gallows Pole: Cast of BBC TV show set and made in Calderdale reveal what they enjoyed while filming here

The cast and crew were filming a scene involving police tape and vehicles

1. The Full Monty 2: Look back to when Robert Carlyle came to Halifax town centre to film show which has started streaming on Disney Plus

The cast and crew were filming a scene involving police tape and vehicles Photo: Sarah Fitton

Photo Sales
The Full Monty 2 team put a Sheffield Jobs Hub sign up at a building in Halifax town centre

2. The Full Monty 2: Look back to when Robert Carlyle came to Halifax town centre to film show which has started streaming on Disney Plus

The Full Monty 2 team put a Sheffield Jobs Hub sign up at a building in Halifax town centre Photo: Sarah Fitton

Photo Sales
Robert Carlyle filming The Full Monty 2 in Halifax town centre

3. The Full Monty 2: Look back to when Robert Carlyle came to Halifax town centre to film show which has started streaming on Disney Plus

Robert Carlyle filming The Full Monty 2 in Halifax town centre Photo: Sarah Fitton

Photo Sales
Robert Carlyle in Halifax filming The Full Monty 2

4. The Full Monty 2: Look back to when Robert Carlyle came to Halifax town centre to film show which has started streaming on Disney Plus

Robert Carlyle in Halifax filming The Full Monty 2 Photo: Sarah Fitton

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 2
Related topics:HalifaxDisneyCalderdaleDisney PlusJames BondHollywood