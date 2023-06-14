News you can trust since 1853
The Gallows Pole: 10 snapshots of BBC drama on story of the Cragg Vale Coiners

Tonight (Wednesday) will see the final episode of The Gallows Pole air on BBC Two at 9pm.
By Abigail Kellett
Published 14th Jun 2023, 19:00 BST

We’re taking a look at some images from throughout the series which was filmed in and around Calderdale.

The Gallows Pole is based on a novel of the same name by Ben Myers and follows the story of the Cragg Vale Coiners.

Cast of BBC TV show set and made in Calderdale reveal what they enjoyed while filming here

David Hartley (MICHAEL SOCHA) and the Stagmen. Picture: Element Pictures (GP) Limited/Objective Feedback LLC/Dean Rogers

1. The Gallows Pole

David Hartley (MICHAEL SOCHA) and the Stagmen. Picture: Element Pictures (GP) Limited/Objective Feedback LLC/Dean Rogers Photo: Dean Rogers

Joe the Pickpocket (JOE SPROULLE) and Grace Hartley (SOPHIE McSHERA).

2. The Gallows Pole

Joe the Pickpocket (JOE SPROULLE) and Grace Hartley (SOPHIE McSHERA). Photo: Dean Rogers

Tom Hartley (DAVE PERKINS), Gwen Hartley (CHARLOTTE OCKELON), Darya Hartley (SORAYA JANE NABIPOUR), William Hartley (THOMAS TURGOOSE), Abe Oldfield (ANTHONY WELSH), Bethsheba (YUSRA WARSAMA), Barb (JENNIFER REID), Mand (STEVIE BINNS), James Broadbent (ADAM FOGERTY), Tom Hartley (DAVE PERKINS)

3. The Gallows Pole

Tom Hartley (DAVE PERKINS), Gwen Hartley (CHARLOTTE OCKELON), Darya Hartley (SORAYA JANE NABIPOUR), William Hartley (THOMAS TURGOOSE), Abe Oldfield (ANTHONY WELSH), Bethsheba (YUSRA WARSAMA), Barb (JENNIFER REID), Mand (STEVIE BINNS), James Broadbent (ADAM FOGERTY), Tom Hartley (DAVE PERKINS) Photo: Dean Rogers

Bethsheba (YUSRA WARSAMA), Tom Hartley (DAVE PERKINS), William Hartley (THOMAS TURGOOSE), David Hartley (MICHAEL SOCHA), Isaac Hartley (SAMUEL EDWARD COOK), Gwen Hartley (CHARLOTTE OCKELON),in Barb's pub.

4. The Gallows Pole

Bethsheba (YUSRA WARSAMA), Tom Hartley (DAVE PERKINS), William Hartley (THOMAS TURGOOSE), David Hartley (MICHAEL SOCHA), Isaac Hartley (SAMUEL EDWARD COOK), Gwen Hartley (CHARLOTTE OCKELON),in Barb's pub. Photo: Dean Rogers

