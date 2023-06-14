The Gallows Pole: 10 snapshots of BBC drama on story of the Cragg Vale Coiners

Tonight (Wednesday) will see the final episode of The Gallows Pole air on BBC Two at 9pm.
We’re taking a look at some images from throughout the series which was filmed in and around Calderdale.
The Gallows Pole is based on a novel of the same name by Ben Myers and follows the story of the Cragg Vale Coiners.
1. The Gallows Pole
David Hartley (MICHAEL SOCHA) and the Stagmen. Picture: Element Pictures (GP) Limited/Objective Feedback LLC/Dean Rogers Photo: Dean Rogers
2. The Gallows Pole
Joe the Pickpocket (JOE SPROULLE) and Grace Hartley (SOPHIE McSHERA). Photo: Dean Rogers
3. The Gallows Pole
Tom Hartley (DAVE PERKINS), Gwen Hartley (CHARLOTTE OCKELON), Darya Hartley (SORAYA JANE NABIPOUR), William Hartley (THOMAS TURGOOSE), Abe Oldfield (ANTHONY WELSH), Bethsheba (YUSRA WARSAMA), Barb (JENNIFER REID), Mand (STEVIE BINNS), James Broadbent (ADAM FOGERTY), Tom Hartley (DAVE PERKINS) Photo: Dean Rogers
4. The Gallows Pole
Bethsheba (YUSRA WARSAMA), Tom Hartley (DAVE PERKINS), William Hartley (THOMAS TURGOOSE), David Hartley (MICHAEL SOCHA), Isaac Hartley (SAMUEL EDWARD COOK), Gwen Hartley (CHARLOTTE OCKELON),in Barb's pub. Photo: Dean Rogers