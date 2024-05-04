The Incredibly Talented Lucy: Halifax teenager who won series one of The Piano to star in Channel 4 documentary
The Incredibly Talented Lucy will air on Channel 4 on Sunday (May 5) at 10.05pm.
Channel 4’s The Piano saw Lucy, a student at Ravencliffe High School in Halifax, wow crowds at Leeds Train Station when she performed a highly-complex Chopin piece.
Lucy, who is blind and neurodivergent, went on to win the series and the documentary follows her on what she did next.
A synopsis for the documentary says: “Cameras catch up with the youngster rose to fame via her association with the first series of The Piano.
"Lucy, who is blind and neurodivergent, stole the nation's hearts after being discovered performing on a keyboard at Leeds Train Station.
"As she's propelled into the limelight, how do Lucy and her piano teacher Daniel cope with her fame?
"This documentary also explores how Lucy 'communicates' through music.”
