The Incredibly Talented Lucy: Halifax teenager who won series one of The Piano to star in Channel 4 documentary

A Halifax teenager is set to star in a Channel 4 documentary after capturing the hearts of the nation in series one of The Piano.
By Abigail Kellett
Published 4th May 2024, 21:00 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The Incredibly Talented Lucy will air on Channel 4 on Sunday (May 5) at 10.05pm.

Read More
Read more: Halifax residents share their views on new A629 layout as bridge and ...

Channel 4’s The Piano saw Lucy, a student at Ravencliffe High School in Halifax, wow crowds at Leeds Train Station when she performed a highly-complex Chopin piece.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Last year Channel 4 broadcast the first series of The Piano. Halifax's Lucy, who is blind and neurodiverse, wowed crowds in Leeds during the series and even went on to win the show. Picture: Love Productions/Mark BourdillonLast year Channel 4 broadcast the first series of The Piano. Halifax's Lucy, who is blind and neurodiverse, wowed crowds in Leeds during the series and even went on to win the show. Picture: Love Productions/Mark Bourdillon
Last year Channel 4 broadcast the first series of The Piano. Halifax's Lucy, who is blind and neurodiverse, wowed crowds in Leeds during the series and even went on to win the show. Picture: Love Productions/Mark Bourdillon

Lucy, who is blind and neurodivergent, went on to win the series and the documentary follows her on what she did next.

A synopsis for the documentary says: “Cameras catch up with the youngster rose to fame via her association with the first series of The Piano.

"Lucy, who is blind and neurodivergent, stole the nation's hearts after being discovered performing on a keyboard at Leeds Train Station.

"As she's propelled into the limelight, how do Lucy and her piano teacher Daniel cope with her fame?

"This documentary also explores how Lucy 'communicates' through music.”

Related topics:Channel 4Halifax

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.