The Incredibly Talented Lucy: Halifax teenager who won series one of The Piano to star in Channel 4 documentary

The Incredibly Talented Lucy will air on Channel 4 on Sunday (May 5) at 10.05pm.

Channel 4’s The Piano saw Lucy, a student at Ravencliffe High School in Halifax, wow crowds at Leeds Train Station when she performed a highly-complex Chopin piece.

Last year Channel 4 broadcast the first series of The Piano. Halifax's Lucy, who is blind and neurodiverse, wowed crowds in Leeds during the series and even went on to win the show. Picture: Love Productions/Mark Bourdillon

Lucy, who is blind and neurodivergent, went on to win the series and the documentary follows her on what she did next.

"Lucy, who is blind and neurodivergent, stole the nation's hearts after being discovered performing on a keyboard at Leeds Train Station.

"As she's propelled into the limelight, how do Lucy and her piano teacher Daniel cope with her fame?