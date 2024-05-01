Halifax residents share their views on new A629 layout as bridge and roundabout are now open

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The new link bridge is now open to vehicles and has changed the way people travel between the M62 and Sowerby Bridge.

The A629 project aims to improve road safety and journey times between Huddersfield and Halifax and will include improved facilities for pedestrians, public transport users and cyclists.

Work is due to be completed by summer 2024.

New bridge open between Stanland Road and the A629 Calderdale Way.

Halifax Courier readers have shared their views on the new road layout.

Residents have had positive and negative experiences but the majority of people are reserving judgement until the project is fully complete.

Sarah Page shared: “The journey to and from work today was wonderful, never stopped moving and although traffic cones and measures still in place the improvement was great! The traffic in West Vale was moving and not at a standstill as it has been most days for months/years, so far so good.”

Kelly Mann said: “This route has been the bane of my life over the last few years! Drives me mad daily! Too early to see improvements yet but I’m hoping the last few years of chaos will make a huge difference, I’m no construction expert but honestly can’t wait for the improvements once complete.”

Matthew David Maude shared: “So far all they've done is back the queue up another 500 meters by moving the lights.”

William Priestley said: “Traffic is much worse so far since they moved the lights & closed the little hill, especially coming into Halifax. Queuing from Elland bridge just to get on the road & a much longer line of traffic on the flyover. Hope it works better when it all opens up.”

Liz Anna shared: “Caused more delays and longer journey time. After all these years of ongoing work it’s worse than before. Just moved the traffic lights further on the road but not fixed the problem. Can’t see any benefit whatsoever.”