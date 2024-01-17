The Jetty: First look at new BBC drama starring Jenna Coleman - scenes filmed in Ripponden and Sowerby Bridge last year

The BBC has unveiled a first look at Jenna Coleman (Doctor Who, The Cry, The Serpent) in highly anticipated new crime drama The Jetty, from writer Cat Jones and producers Firebird Pictures, for BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

The new series has used a number of Calderdale locations to film and film crews were spotted across the borough last year.

Jenna Coleman, said: “Working with BBC and Firebird Pictures on bringing the complex and enigmatic character of Ember Manning to life has been an incredible experience.

"I can’t wait for everyone to meet this new heroine and to find out what’s lurking beneath the surface of The Jetty.”

Ember Manning (Jenna Coleman) (Picture: Firebird Pictures)

Coleman stars as rookie detective Ember Manning in The Jetty, alongside Archie Renaux (The Greatest Beer Run, Shadow and Bone, Romulus), Laura Marcus (The Great Escaper, Bad Education, The Serpent Queen), Bo Bragason (The Ballad of Renegade Nell, The Radleys), Amelia Bullmore (Happy Valley, Vienna Blood, Gentleman), Ruby Stokes (Lockwood & Co., Rocks, Una), Tom Glynn-Carney (House of the Dragon, Dunkirk, The King), Weruche Opia (High Desert, Slumberland, I May Destroy You), Matthew McNulty (The Rising, Domina, The Terror), Ralph Ineson (Nosferatu, The Witch, Green Knight), David Ajala (Italian Studies), Nina Barker-Francis (The Flash), Miya Ocego (Wreck, I Hate Suzie), Elliot Cowan (Fifteen-Love, The Crown), Shannon Watson, Arthur Hughes (Then Barbara Met Alan, Help), Dominic Coleman (Paddington, Trollied) and Ruaridh Mollica (Sebastian, A Thousand Blows).

In the four-part series, a fire tears through a holiday home in a scenic Lancashire lake town. Detective Ember Manning must work out how it connects to a podcast journalist investigating a missing persons cold case and an illicit ‘love’ triangle between a man in his twenties and two underage girls.

But as Ember gets close to the truth, it threatens to destroy her life – forcing her to re-evaluate everything she thought she knew about her past, present and the town she’s always called home.

The BBC says that as much a coming-of-age story as a detective thriller, The Jetty asks big questions about sexual morality, identity and memory, in the places that Me Too has left behind.