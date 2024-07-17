Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A crew filming a new TV show in Halifax is looking for extras.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hebden Bridge-based CanCan Productions are currently here making a basketball-themed sitcom called High Hoops, starring Peep Show’s Robert Webb and Isy Suttie, and Line of Duty’s Nigel Boyle.

The Courier has already revealed how the crew was spotted at a house in Skircoat Green and Calderdale College is its main filming location.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The show is set in Halifax and follows the adventures of a girls’ basketball team at a secondary school.

High Hoops is looking for extras in Halifax next week

Now an appeal is being made for extras to be part of the programme.

An appeal has been posted on social media for children and adults to play supporters at a basketball match.

Filming will take place on Monday, July 22 and Tuesday, July 23 between 8am and 7pm. Anyone interested must be available for both days.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Those who take part will be invited to an exclusive screening of the show when it is ready.

All children who want to take part must be aged over nine and have finished school by next week.

Anyone interested should email [email protected] with the names, ages and photos of those who wish to take part.

Young Bradford actress Isha Kaur Athwal is among the cast after securing a leading role in the CBBC comedy series.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Year 8 pupil at Bradford Grammar School has relocated from her home in Idle to Halifax for the duration of the filming.

Twelve-year-old Isha landed her first on screen role in the feature film The Runaways at the age of six.

Her extensive work to date includes adverts for Scruff-a-Luvs, Children in Need, Facebook Portal and Morrisons, along with voicing Frankie the cat in the award-winning Pip and Posy animation on Channel 5.

Her mother, Raj Kaur, said: “I’m so proud of Isha. She takes her responsibilities—whether in the classroom, in front of the camera or at home— seriously, all while having a great time.

“She’s been so excited about filming High Hoops since she was told she landed the role in February!"